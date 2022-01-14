Overview

Dr. Happy Khanna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Khanna works at Angeles Crest Womens Care in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.