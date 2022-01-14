See All Pediatricians in Glendale, CA
Dr. Happy Khanna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Khanna works at Angeles Crest Womens Care in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angeles Crest Womens Care
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 408, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 790-6300
  2. 2
    Happy N Khanna M.d. Inc
    1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 790-6300

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Jan 14, 2022
    Great Doctor and great Staff! Dr. Khanna has been our child's pediatrician since her birth. When I was looking for a pediatrician (while still pregnant,) Dr. Khanna took the time to get on a call with me and answer some questions I had. She is very clear and good at walking you through so many things (specially for 1st time parents.) Any questions we had, either someone of her staff or even herself would answer them. Always very flexible for scheduling, the visits are quick and she is very straight forward. I recommend her!!
    Maria Colbeth — Jan 14, 2022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Happy Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khanna works at Angeles Crest Womens Care in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khanna’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

