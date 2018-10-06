Dr. Haopeng Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haopeng Zheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Haopeng Zheng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 649-3485
Joel D Meshulam MD PA301 Saint Paul St Ste 804, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 649-3485
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve had trouble finding understanding and caring neurology providers before. Not only was Dr.Zheng understanding of how sensitive I am to migraine medicines as well as other meds he didn’t push me to try them over again. He understands my worries of side effects and worked with me to find the best treatment for my chronic migraines. I’m currently receiving Botox with a PRN migraine med. I highly recommend Dr.Zheng!
Neurology
- Neurology
English
NPI: 1003134503
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Zheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zheng has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.