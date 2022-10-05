Dr. Haodong Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haodong Song, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haodong Song, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Song works at
Locations
Haodong Song MD PC2698 Highway 516 Ste D, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 707-3771
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr
About Dr. Haodong Song, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1285704486
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.