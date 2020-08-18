Dr. Hao Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hao Hsu, MD
Dr. Hao Hsu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 442, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
- Adventhealth Orlando
Dr. Hao HSU now has his practice in the Orlando, Florida area. We saw him in the Melbourne, Florida office. He is an outstanding Pediatric Cardiologist. He spent a long time going over all of the tests and recommendations to my 10 year old daughter, my wife and me- In ways all of us could easily understand. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. HSU to anyone needing a pediatric cardiologist.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 2004
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
