Dr. Hao Do, DO
Overview
Dr. Hao Do, DO is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Locations
Hao Quang DO Dpm PC1850 Hunter Dr Ste 107, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 591-9070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exelent Dr. very professional and kind answer all my questions, I would highly recommend it
About Dr. Hao Do, DO
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275581068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.