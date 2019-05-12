Overview

Dr. Hao Bui, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bui works at Kern Vascular Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.