Dr. Hany Takla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Takla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hany Takla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Takla works at
Locations
-
1
Wentworth Health Partners - General Surgery789 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 610-8095Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wentworth-Douglass Center for Weight Management & Bariatric Surgery10 Members Way # 302, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (833) 936-3963Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takla?
I had surgery April 25th,2022,Dr.Takla was the surgeon and I felt I had the best surgeon ever.For years I thought I would never get this taken care of,until I saw Dr.Takla in February of 2022 and at my initial appointment he was very informative, answered any and all questions I may of had and said he would be able to do.Was very scared but happy knowing this surgery would take place soon and I knew I was in good hands.Surgery went great ,hospital stay and the care I received was amazing.I would absolutely hands downs very highly recommend Dr.Takla.Thank you very much for doing such a great job with my surgery and the care I recieved.
About Dr. Hany Takla, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205063450
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Cairo University
- Cairo U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takla works at
Dr. Takla has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Takla speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Takla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.