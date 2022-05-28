See All General Surgeons in Dover, NH
Dr. Hany Takla, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hany Takla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Takla works at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wentworth Health Partners - General Surgery
    789 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 610-8095
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Wentworth-Douglass Center for Weight Management & Bariatric Surgery
    10 Members Way # 302, Dover, NH 03820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 936-3963
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2022
    I had surgery April 25th,2022,Dr.Takla was the surgeon and I felt I had the best surgeon ever.For years I thought I would never get this taken care of,until I saw Dr.Takla in February of 2022 and at my initial appointment he was very informative, answered any and all questions I may of had and said he would be able to do.Was very scared but happy knowing this surgery would take place soon and I knew I was in good hands.Surgery went great ,hospital stay and the care I received was amazing.I would absolutely hands downs very highly recommend Dr.Takla.Thank you very much for doing such a great job with my surgery and the care I recieved.
    Cami Mackenzie — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Hany Takla, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1205063450
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cairo University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cairo U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hany Takla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takla works at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, NH. View the full address on Dr. Takla’s profile.

    Dr. Takla has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Takla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

