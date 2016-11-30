Overview

Dr. Hany Salama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Salama works at Lancaster Retina Specialists in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.