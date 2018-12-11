Overview

Dr. Hany Nasr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Nasr works at HANY NASR in Visalia, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA and Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.