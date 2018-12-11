See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Visalia, CA
Dr. Hany Nasr, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (26)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hany Nasr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Nasr works at HANY NASR in Visalia, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA and Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. George Spine and Pain Institute
    201 E Noble Ave, Visalia, CA 93277
    Hany Nasr MD Inc
    729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 201, Clovis, CA 93611
    76 N D St Ste A, Porterville, CA 93257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Kaweah Health Medical Center
  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 11, 2018
    Dr.Nasr is a excellent doctor he has help me tremendously with my pain he is very nice and will do what he can to help you
    Melissa in Tulare, CA — Dec 11, 2018
    About Dr. Hany Nasr, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1396872107
    Education & Certifications

    KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

