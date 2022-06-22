Dr. Hany Moustafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Moustafa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUEZ CANAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of High-Risk Obstetrics1150 N 35th Ave Ste 245, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-2740
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is really great. I had an hysterectomy done him and it went smoothly also I didn't feel that much pain.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- SUEZ CANAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Moustafa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moustafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moustafa has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moustafa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moustafa speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moustafa.
