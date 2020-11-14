See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Hany Mekhael, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hany Mekhael, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Mekhael works at JC Center For Psychiatric Services in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JC Center For Psychiatric Services
    43200 Dequindre Rd Ste 103, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 14, 2020
    Excellent doctor. Definitely would recommend Dr. Mekhael to my friends and family. He has been my doctor for over a year now. He listens to my concerns, answers all questions and is able to give explanations for treatment. He is prompt at calling back if you have any concerns. Best of all he is on time for all appointments.
    Dave T. — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Hany Mekhael, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1396709259
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Receiving Hospital University Health Center
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hany Mekhael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekhael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mekhael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mekhael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mekhael works at JC Center For Psychiatric Services in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mekhael’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekhael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekhael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekhael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekhael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

