Dr. Hany Mekhael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hany Mekhael, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Mekhael works at
Locations
JC Center For Psychiatric Services43200 Dequindre Rd Ste 103, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Definitely would recommend Dr. Mekhael to my friends and family. He has been my doctor for over a year now. He listens to my concerns, answers all questions and is able to give explanations for treatment. He is prompt at calling back if you have any concerns. Best of all he is on time for all appointments.
About Dr. Hany Mekhael, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396709259
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Receiving Hospital University Health Center
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekhael speaks Arabic.
