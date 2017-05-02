Overview

Dr. Hany Jacob, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Carl A Weiss III MD in Auburn, NY with other offices in Green Springs, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.