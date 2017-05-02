Dr. Hany Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Jacob, MD
Dr. Hany Jacob, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Auburn Community Hospital17 Lansing St, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 255-7075
Eden Springs Health Care Center401 N Broadway St, Green Springs, OH 44836 Directions (347) 525-5441
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My mother has been a patient of Pulmonary and Critical Care for 9 years. Early in her disease of COPD it is hard to understand and appreciate their expertise because appointments are routine. Once the disease progresses thru the end stage there are no other doctors you want on your team. Their expertise is phenomenal. You think there is no hope they bring more options to the table. The passion for what they do shines. Thank you Dr. Jacob, Dr. Fernandes, Dr. Pipoly, Dr. Ruiz, and De. Bernardo.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992786677
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacob speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.