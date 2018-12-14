Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hany Haddad, MD
Overview
Dr. Hany Haddad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Locations
Neurology Indiana LLC7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 330, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hadad is wonderful. So nice. Answers all questions and ask you the right ones. The staff is great so nice. Alot of times you get that kind of staff that think they are sitting on a throne in a kingdom and have an attitude. So it's also very important that the staff is nice. We have to deal with them the most.
About Dr. Hany Haddad, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Haddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haddad speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.