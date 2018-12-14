See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Indianapolis, IN
Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (7)
50 years of experience
Dr. Hany Haddad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Haddad works at Neurology Indiana LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neurology Indiana LLC
    7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 330, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-3700

  • Community Hospital North

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2018
    Dr. Hadad is wonderful. So nice. Answers all questions and ask you the right ones. The staff is great so nice. Alot of times you get that kind of staff that think they are sitting on a throne in a kingdom and have an attitude. So it's also very important that the staff is nice. We have to deal with them the most.
    Rhona in Tipton, IN — Dec 14, 2018
    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    50 years of experience
    • 50 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    • English, Arabic
    1871597393
    • 1871597393
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haddad works at Neurology Indiana LLC in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Haddad’s profile.

    Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

