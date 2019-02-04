Overview

Dr. Hany Girgis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Girgis works at Brevard Nephrology Group in Merritt Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.