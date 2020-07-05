Dr. Hany Gaafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Gaafer, MD
Overview
Dr. Hany Gaafer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack office20 Prospect Ave Ste 711, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-1962
Clifton office970 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 928-3490
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was the on of the bestest doctor I had he is very caring loving and very helpful during my second pregnancy god bless doctor Ahmad Faiza osama ????????????????
About Dr. Hany Gaafer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1518990381
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
- Ain Shams University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaafer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaafer speaks Arabic and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaafer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaafer.
