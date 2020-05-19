See All General Surgeons in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Hany Farid, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Hany Farid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Farid works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary and Specialty Care
    11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 838-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2020
    I love this doctor..He did my double mastectomy 10 yrs ago..Omg I would never have made it threw if it wasn't for this caring person..Dr Farid..I read so of these these COMMETS and it makes me sick/mad...Trust me you should be fortunate to have such a great man as a Doctor..Seen many doctor's in my 10 yrs since Dr Farid and I can tell you they DON'T compare to Mr Farid..I miss him and his nurse's..I WILL NEVER FORGET THEY WAY HE WAS SO KIND TO ME DURING THOSE SCARY TIME'S..LOVE YOU DR FARID...FLAT AND FABULOUS..Chery Huss
    Cheryl Huss — May 19, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Hany Farid, MD
    About Dr. Hany Farid, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1215035415
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola Cardiothor Surg
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hany Farid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Farid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farid works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Farid’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farid.

