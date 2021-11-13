Dr. Hany Botros-Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botros-Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Botros-Mikhail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hany Botros-Mikhail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Ain-Shams University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Locations
1
Brandon Psychiatric Group12200 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (813) 588-8193MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Brandon Psychiatric Group106 W Windhorst Rd, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 608-4838
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner. Psychiatry involves many difficult issues and he has no air of judgment and invites questions.
About Dr. Hany Botros-Mikhail, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1013014737
Education & Certifications
- Ain-Shams University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botros-Mikhail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botros-Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botros-Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botros-Mikhail has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botros-Mikhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Botros-Mikhail speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Botros-Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros-Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botros-Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botros-Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.