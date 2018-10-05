See All General Surgeons in Macon, GA
Dr. Hany Atalah, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hany Atalah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4801 OXFORD RD, Macon, GA 31210
(443) 799-8823

Oct 05, 2018
The Best Caring surgeon
— Oct 05, 2018
About Dr. Hany Atalah, MD

  • General Surgery
  • English
  • 1164611331
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hany Atalah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atalah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Atalah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Atalah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Atalah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atalah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atalah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atalah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

