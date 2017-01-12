Dr. Hany Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Ahmed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Hany H Hamed MD PA1919 North Loop W Ste 140, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 429-5612Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
A friend of mine recommended me Dr Ahmed and she was 100% right, he is an excellent doctor, takes time to explain everything, listens carefully and answers all my questions and concerns, very trustworth The staff is nice and friendly. I had a great experience on my first appointment
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ain Shams University
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
