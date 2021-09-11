Dr. Hanxian Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanxian Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hanxian Huang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Suchow Med Coll and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Locations
South Lake Medicine PA3190 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste B, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-2282
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr. huang is amazing. listens and spends all the time he needs with each patient. our whole family goes to him.
About Dr. Hanxian Huang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1801810759
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Suchow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
