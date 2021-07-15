Overview

Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shavano Park, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UTMB and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Bhandari works at Nidraveda, P.A. in Shavano Park, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.