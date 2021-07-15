See All Neurologists in Shavano Park, TX
Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD

Neurology
4.5 (107)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shavano Park, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UTMB and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Bhandari works at Nidraveda, P.A. in Shavano Park, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nidraveda P.A.
    4358 Lockhill Selma Rd Ste 106, Shavano Park, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 686-5000
  2. 2
    Nidraveda - The Center for Neurology & Sleep Medicine
    4402 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 248, San Antonio, TX 78230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 686-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea

Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Exceptional staff!!!! From the front office to the doctors!!!! I was listened to, felt validated and feel hopeful for the first time in over 20 years with living with debilitating pain. I have a treatment plan and was explained my condition in terms I could easily understand. I HIGHLY recommend anyone struggling with pain or sleep issues to reach out and contact Dr. Bandari’s office!!!!! Everyone I encountered was so kind, compassionate and caring. Today restored my faith in a field where many lose their their way. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
    Stacey Rooks — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1053572164
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • UTMB-Galvstn
    Medical Education
    • UTMB
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

