Dr. Hanson Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hanson Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Locations
Office10230 Artesia Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a severe pain on my right shoulder. it's been three days since my last visit to Dr. Wong and my pain is 90% gone. He is one of the world's top class doctors.
About Dr. Hanson Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1750483079
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.