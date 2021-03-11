See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bellflower, CA
Dr. Hanson Wong, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Hanson Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center

Dr. Wong works at Optum - Family Medicine in Bellflower, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    10230 Artesia Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706

Ear Ache
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Tinnitus

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 11, 2021
    I had a severe pain on my right shoulder. it's been three days since my last visit to Dr. Wong and my pain is 90% gone. He is one of the world's top class doctors.
    KC — Mar 11, 2021
    Internal Medicine
    English, Chinese
    1750483079
    L A Co Usc Med Center
