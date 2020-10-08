Overview

Dr. Hanson Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Lee works at Hanson T Lee, MD, Inc. in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Indigestion and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.