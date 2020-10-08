Dr. Hanson Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanson Lee, MD
Dr. Hanson Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Hanson T Lee MD Inc.612 W Duarte Rd Ste 502, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 821-0129
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lee impressed me with my first visit. He has excellent people skills and goes out of his way to explain things so that you are able to understand the condition . I would recommend him to anyone needing the services he provides.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Japanese
- 1730181116
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastritis, Indigestion and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese and Japanese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.