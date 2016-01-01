See All Gastroenterologists in Sacramento, CA
Overview

Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Kwok works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sacramento Gastroenterology Med Grp
    3941 J St Ste 450, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-1604
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Emergency Medicine
    4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 677-4491
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Jason A Park MD A Professional Medical Corp.
    1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 400A, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-1604
  4. 4
    Sutter Capitol Pavilion Outpatient Surgery Center
    2725 Capitol Ave Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 887-5086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Interventional Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    NPI Number
    • 1992896286
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwok works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kwok’s profile.

    Dr. Kwok has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.