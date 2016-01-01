Overview

Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Kwok works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.