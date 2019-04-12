Overview

Dr. Hansa Medley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Medley works at Hansa Bhakti Medley MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.