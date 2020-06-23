Overview

Dr. Hans Yu, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Grace Pacific Medical Group in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.