Dr. Weber Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hans Weber Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Hans Weber Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA.
Dr. Weber Sr works at
Locations
High Desert Medical Group43839 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 723-1481
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hans Weber Sr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1508894361
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber Sr works at
Dr. Weber Sr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.