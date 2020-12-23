Overview

Dr. Hans Van Lancker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Van Lancker works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.