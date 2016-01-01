See All Psychiatrists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stelmach works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4728

Personality Disorders
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Personality Disorders
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Delusional Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Homicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Autism
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Hallucinogen Dependence
Impulse Control Disorders
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Phobia
Psychosis
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    • Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356535991
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Dr. Hans Stelmach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelmach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stelmach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stelmach works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stelmach’s profile.

    Dr. Stelmach has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stelmach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Stelmach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelmach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stelmach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stelmach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

