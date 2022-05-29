Dr. Hans Shuhaiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuhaiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Shuhaiber, MD
Overview
Dr. Hans Shuhaiber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St George's University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
UF Health Neurology - Neuromedicine Hospital1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 294-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shuhaiber really got my headaches under control. After 10 years of unbearable migraines. Spend so much time with me, going through all details. Does not rush you like many other neurologists I had before.
About Dr. Hans Shuhaiber, MD
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144412651
Education & Certifications
- St George's University, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuhaiber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuhaiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuhaiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuhaiber has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuhaiber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuhaiber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuhaiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuhaiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuhaiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.