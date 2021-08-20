See All Ophthalmologists in Tyler, TX
Overview

Dr. Hans Schuricht, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Schuricht works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas
    1327 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 606-4733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hans Schuricht, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801900188
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hans Schuricht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuricht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuricht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuricht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuricht works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schuricht’s profile.

    Dr. Schuricht has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuricht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuricht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuricht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuricht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuricht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

