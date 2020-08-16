Overview

Dr. Hans Schmidt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ.



Dr. Schmidt works at Advanced Laparoscopic Association in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.