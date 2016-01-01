See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Hans Sander, MD

Dermatology
5 (709)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hans Sander, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. Dr. Sander completed a residency at Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Dermatology Scott & White Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Jollyville. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sander is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Jollyville
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 2101 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 345-8688
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Jollyville
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 2101 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 345-8688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Hans Sander, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1285635813
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Dermatology Scott & White Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine
Internship
  • Scott White Meml Hospital
Medical Education
  • Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 709 ratings
Patient Ratings (709)
5 Star
(659)
4 Star
(30)
3 Star
(7)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(8)
