Dr. Hans Olsen IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Olsen IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hans Olsen IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Olsen IV works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center25 Church St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18765 Directions (570) 808-7300
-
2
Geisinger1175 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-1093
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen IV?
Dr Olsen took the time to explain things in detail. He made me feel at ease and always eager to answer any questions. He never dismissed any of my symptoms as other Dr did. Would and have recommended him to anyone that needs an orthopedic Dr.
About Dr. Hans Olsen IV, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952364895
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen IV works at
Dr. Olsen IV has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.