Overview

Dr. Hans Jean-Baptiste, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of State Of Haiti School Of Med.



Dr. Jean-Baptiste works at JB & JB Health Care OBGYN in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL and Big Stone Gap, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.