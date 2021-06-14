Overview

Dr. Hans Crumpler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Crumpler works at Lakes Urgent & Family Medical Center in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.