Dr. Hans Blaakman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Hans Blaakman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Duncan, SC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Blaakman works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Family Medicine - Duncan in Duncan, SC with other offices in Gaffney, SC and Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Upstate Footcare
    1575 E Main St, Duncan, SC 29334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 487-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Upstate Foot Care
    428 Hyatt St Ste A, Gaffney, SC 29341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 487-3338
    Instride Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc
    269 North Grove Medical Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 586-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 21, 2021
    First visit was a bit scary, but I liked him once I got to know him better.
    Dr. Greer — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Hans Blaakman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912950056
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hans Blaakman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaakman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaakman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaakman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaakman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaakman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaakman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaakman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaakman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaakman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

