Dr. Hans Blaakman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Hans Blaakman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Duncan, SC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Upstate Footcare1575 E Main St, Duncan, SC 29334 Directions (864) 487-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Upstate Foot Care428 Hyatt St Ste A, Gaffney, SC 29341 Directions (864) 487-3338
Instride Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc269 North Grove Medical Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 586-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First visit was a bit scary, but I liked him once I got to know him better.
About Dr. Hans Blaakman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912950056
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
