See All Anesthesiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
2.5 (55)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Bengtson works at Central Texas Pain Center in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Area Primary Care
    4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 498-1029
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bengtson?

    Jun 14, 2021
    The FIRST time I saw Dr. Bengtson he started inquiring about treatment of my pain rather than--as I had expected--renewing my scrip for opioids and pushing me out the door. I have not become pain free---I am 74 years old and I have five pain centers that show on X-rays: both knees, both shoulders, and lower back. Shutting down all five at once would be magic, but he has nailed each one and he has brought back some of the mobility I thought was gone for good. I've learned over time to prepare for appointments with Dr. Bengtson by asking myself what I most need in addition to the opioids without which I could not get out of bed. I have been to lots of interventional pain specialists" but I observe that very few of them actually intervene. Dr, Bengtson is one of those few.
    Steve Russell — Jun 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bengtson to family and friends

    Dr. Bengtson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bengtson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD.

    About Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245214212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bengtson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bengtson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bengtson works at Central Texas Pain Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bengtson’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengtson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengtson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bengtson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bengtson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hans Bengtson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.