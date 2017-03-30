Overview

Dr. Hans Andreasen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Andreasen works at UAP Center For Better Sleep in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.