Dr. Hanni Salih, MD
Dr. Hanni Salih, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Texas Oncology and Hematology155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-2503
The Start Center For Cancer Care134 Menger Spgs Ste 1120, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 593-5900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Among the very best I’ve ever known.
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Salih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Salih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salih.
