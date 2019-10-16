Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD
Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Vargas Face & Skin Center5200 W 95th St, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Directions (913) 381-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I came to this place for sculptra , after several treatments and I really really like the result,my face looks so so much better than before , I really like Dr. Vargas, she did so good on my face, and people are pretty nice there, i would highly recommend this place :) :) :)
About Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Medical Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
