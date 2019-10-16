See All Plastic Surgeons in Prairie Village, KS
Super Profile

Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Vargas works at Vargas Face and Skin Center in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vargas Face & Skin Center
    5200 W 95th St, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 381-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acne
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 16, 2019
    I came to this place for sculptra , after several treatments and I really really like the result,my face looks so so much better than before , I really like Dr. Vargas, she did so good on my face, and people are pretty nice there, i would highly recommend this place :) :) :)
    — Oct 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD
    About Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184620585
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hannah Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vargas works at Vargas Face and Skin Center in Prairie Village, KS. View the full address on Dr. Vargas’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.

