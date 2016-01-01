See All Pediatricians in Greenville, IL
Pediatrics
Dr. Hannah Strong, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenville, IL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital.

Dr. Strong works at HSHS Medical Group - Greenville in Greenville, IL with other offices in Germantown, IL and Breese, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    HSHS Holy Family Health Center - managed by HSHS Medical Group
    101 Health Care Dr, Greenville, IL 62246
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Clinton County Rural Health Germantown - managed by HSHS Medical Group
    205 Munster St, Germantown, IL 62245
    Practice
    9401 Holy Cross Ln Ste 111, Breese, IL 62230

  Hshs Holy Family Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eczema Vaccinatum
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Developmental Therapy
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Swine Flu
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted:

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Pediatrics
    English
    1700291911
    Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Pediatrics
