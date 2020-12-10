Dr. Hannah Steele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Steele, MD
Overview
Dr. Hannah Steele, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates13640 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 240, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 512-3860
Piedmont Obgyn Rock Hill1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 3500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-7606
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt like Dr. Steele listened to me and my concerns. She has a nice bedside manner and is a very friendly doctor. She was recommended by a friend and I would recommend her as well to others.
About Dr. Hannah Steele, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.