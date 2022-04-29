See All Podiatrists in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Hannah Park, DPM

Podiatry
5 (31)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hannah Park, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science / Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Dr. Park works at Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 1550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 509-7547
  2. 2
    Wound Care Center
    520 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 249-3486
  3. 3
    Rush Interstitial Lung Disease Program
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 258-8149
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago
    939 W North Ave Ste 610, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 258-0749
  5. 5
    Lincoln Park
    1565 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 390-7666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2022
    Wonderful.
    N. S. — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Hannah Park, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730421884
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advocate Christ Medical Center/Advocate Hope Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science / Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wheaton College - Wheaton, IL
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

