Dr. Hannah Ha, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Hannah Ha, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Ha works at Advanced AnoRectal Health in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Advanced AnoRectal Health
    Advanced AnoRectal Health
12401 Olive Blvd Ste 202, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 834-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Gallstones
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Anal Abscess
Anal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Itch
Anal Prolapse
Anal Warts
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
Appendix Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Mass
Colon Polyp
Colon Stricture
Colonic Diverticulosis
Colonic Inertia
Colonic Volvulus
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hemorrhoid Banding
Hiatal Hernia
Ileostomy Status
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Fistula
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Perianal Abscess
Pericolic Abscess
Perirectal Abscess
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rectal Abscess
Rectal Bleeding
Rectal Cancer
Rectal Diseases
Rectal Pain
Rectal Prolapse
Rectal Ulcer
Rectal-Colon Bleeding
Rectosigmoid Neoplasm
Rectovaginal Fistula
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 16, 2022
    Colorectal Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Vietnamese
    1144223355
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Washington Univserity In Saint Louis
    GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    University of California, Santa Cruz
