Overview

Dr. Hannah Ha, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Ha works at Advanced AnoRectal Health in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.