Dr. Hannah Ha, MD
Dr. Hannah Ha, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Advanced AnoRectal Health12401 Olive Blvd Ste 202, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 834-2888
- St. Luke's Hospital
I WAS SAD TO SEE DR HANNAH HA LEAVE ST LUKES HOSPITAL. I HAVE HAD COLONOSCOPIES FROM HER IN THE PAST. SHE COULD'NT HAVE BEEN MORE THOROUGH, KIND AND KNOWLEDGEABLE. SO SORRY TO SEE HER GO. GREAT DOCTORS LIKE HER DON'T COME ALONG EVERYDAY. I SEE SHE NOW IS AT CHRISTIAN HOSPITAL. GOOD LUCK .......WILL MISS YOU.
About Dr. Hannah Ha, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1144223355
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington Univserity In Saint Louis
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California, Santa Cruz
