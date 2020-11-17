Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannah Kim, DO
Overview
Dr. Hannah Kim, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Health Surgi-center1870 Amherst St Ste 2B, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-6721Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Valley Health1880 Amherst St Ste 300, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-6721
Valley Health351 Valley Health Way Ste 200, Front Royal, VA 22630 Directions (540) 636-0627
Winchester Medical Center1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-6721
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Kim, very good bed side manner, which I appreciate very much. Thank you.
About Dr. Hannah Kim, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
