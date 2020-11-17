Overview

Dr. Hannah Kim, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at VH Cardiothoracic VH Vasc Srg in Winchester, VA with other offices in Front Royal, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.