Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Kim works at Herbert M Gahr MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.