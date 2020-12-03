Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Herbert M Gahr MD460 E 79th St Ofc 1A, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 860-3339
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific & Kind & Listens!! She was recommended by a friend & I truly appreciate the recommendation. I have had foot issues all my life.
About Dr. Hannah Kim, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
