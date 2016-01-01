Dr. Hannah Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hannah Howard, MD is a dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. Dr. Howard completed a residency at University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine. She currently practices at Utica Park Clinic and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Howard is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic Dermatology9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-8980Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Utica Park Clinic - Owasso North11402 N 135th East Ave, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 212-7373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Hannah Howard, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1902293020
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma College of Community Medicine
- Point Loma Nazarene University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Bailey Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.