Dr. Hannah Homafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hannah Homafar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Charles P. Andrews M.d. P.A.4410 Medical Dr Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 874-3270
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very pleased with her care.
About Dr. Hannah Homafar, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1184944738
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital, Texas Texas A&M University, Temple
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homafar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Homafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Homafar speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Homafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
