Overview

Dr. Hannah Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Practice in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Maternal Anemia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

